I’m in My Tumbette Era. Here’s How I Achieve the Look & Lifestyle

At the center of tumbette is the appreciation of seemingly opposing musical genres, like corridos tumbados and pop music. I mean, the very first thing I say in my tumbette tutorial is that it's an aesthetic “for people who like Natanael Cano and Lana del Rey.” You don’t have to listen to these specific artists, but if you’re Mexican, listen to corridos tumbados and your favorite hyperpop artists in the same playlist. Or if you’re from another part of Latin America, create a playlist that features your favorite cultural genres with your favorite Western artists. Spotify Mexico caught wind of tumbette and curated a playlist of songs you can listen to while filming your GRWM videos. If you live in Sonora, Sinaloa, or Baja California, you can also drive around en la razor with your friends and take in your cities in your best tumbette outfits. Picture Lana del Rey in the “Ride” music video racing on motorbikes, but it's you and your friends riding around on dirt bikes.