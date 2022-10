How My Personal Style Has Changed Now That I’m A Digital Nomad

While exploring Bangkok, I realised that too many of my pieces were inappropriate for the humidity and sun, while others weren’t worth carrying because they only made one outfit. Travelling in countries where the impact of climate change is a lot higher than in the West – and where fast fashion is playing a key role in speeding that up – has made me hyper-aware of the impact my style choices can have. So, I've now selected even more pieces that I know won't get any wear and donated them, or sold them to locals and other travellers.