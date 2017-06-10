How To Wear Summer's Hottest Makeup Trend — With Just One Product

But, given my love for Surratt, his art, and his line, I decided to give it a try. He instructed me to draw the liner across my top and bottom lash lines. Then smudge that line with the other side, which features a tapered sponge doused in a shimmery shadow. Suddenly, something clicked. Because the smudger end of this baton is covered in pigment, it's easy to create diffused lines without over blending. This is how I should have been doing smoky eyes all along.