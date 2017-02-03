The small sliver of skin just under your lashline is having a major moment. Yes, that sounds utterly ridiculous, but it's true — and for good reason. While the craziest thing you may have thought to do with this prime real estate is a smudge of black liner, it has far more potential. Enter: A shimmery, highlighted undereye that makes eyes pop like crazy. Or, as we call it, the "brassy undereye."