The small sliver of skin just under your lashline is having a major moment. Yes, that sounds utterly ridiculous, but it's true — and for good reason. While the craziest thing you may have thought to do with this prime real estate is a smudge of black liner, it has far more potential. Enter: A shimmery, highlighted undereye that makes eyes pop like crazy. Or, as we call it, the "brassy undereye."
It's similar to 2017's first unexpected makeup trend — a colorful dash of blue under the eyes — but softer, even more flattering, and up until recently, a very clever pro secret. In fact, once you're aware of it, you'll start to see it everywhere — on everyone. Why? In short, it makes eyes look bigger, brighter, and more awake — and it's so subtle that it can be worn every day.
Click ahead for examples of the technique, pro tips to make it work for you, and more.