Story from Makeup

L.A. Is Obsessed With The “Brassy Undereye” — & We Get Why

Lexy Lebsack
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images.
The small sliver of skin just under your lashline is having a major moment. Yes, that sounds utterly ridiculous, but it's true — and for good reason. While the craziest thing you may have thought to do with this prime real estate is a smudge of black liner, it has far more potential. Enter: A shimmery, highlighted undereye that makes eyes pop like crazy. Or, as we call it, the "brassy undereye."
It's similar to 2017's first unexpected makeup trend — a colourful dash of blue under the eyes — but softer, even more flattering, and up until recently, a very clever pro secret. In fact, once you're aware of it, you'll start to see it everywhere — on everyone. Why? In short, it makes eyes look bigger, brighter, and more awake — and it's so subtle that it can be worn every day.
Click ahead for examples of the technique, pro tips to make it work for you, and more.

More from Makeup

R29 Original Series