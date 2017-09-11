But if your decreasing need for AC is any indicator, fall is creeping up — which means it's time to start wearing more clothes. Instead of reaching for your favorite jeans this go-around, stop and reconsider the vast styling potential of fall's unsung style hero: trousers (remember those?). While it's easy to get stoked for leather jackets, boots, and, of course, denim, let's not forget how powerful a great pair of pants can be. So with these two-legged friends as our focal point, we shopped the latest atto create four fall outfits your legs have been missing.