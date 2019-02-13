The Best Sex-Proof Foundations — According To Porn Stars

Porn stars are bonafide beauty experts. Want a mascara that will withstand tears, sweat, and sex? Ask a porn star. Looking for a lipstick that will last through eating and drinking, and maybe even oral sex? You'll find it in their makeup bags. Hunting down a razor that won't leave bumps across your bikini line? They're way ahead of you.
So, when we were looking for totally transfer-proof foundations, meaning that they won't smudge on our clothes, sheets, pillows, or anywhere our faces might land, they were our first call. And, as expected, they did not hold back. "The fact is, if you're getting railed face-down on sheets, some foundation is going to smudge and transfer," Ela Darling, adult film performer and chief marketing officer at PVR, an adult virtual reality company, says. "It's makeup, not magic. I learned to account for this in different sex positions and adjust my balance and head position to preserve my makeup."
Check out more of their no-B.S. beauty tips — including budge-proof bases and hardcore setting sprays — ahead. Your sheets will thank you.
