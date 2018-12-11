The Best Sex-Proof Mascaras — According To Porn Stars

There are a few things that you can depend on sex to completely ruin every once in a while: your sheets, your clothes, your friendships, and, most definitely, your makeup.
Now that we've covered the best sex-proof lipsticks, looking to adult film actresses for their expertise on the matter, the natural next step was to find out their picks for sex-proof mascaras. Because really, if there's one thing that always ends up smudged post-coitus, it's this shit. Ever looked in the mirror after a hookup to see straight-up raccoon eyes? We're with you.
While some adult actresses admitted to preferring a messier look while filming (fair!), others gave us the lowdown on the ones that can really last through anything. To our surprise, plenty of their picks are readily available at a drugstore — and, of course, Too Faced's Better Than Sex was a favorite, too.
