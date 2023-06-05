Welcome to Prideful, a month-long stretch where we celebrate our identities with pride and honor queer-owned brands, whether it’s fashion items that give us gender euphoria or our favorite queer-friendly sex toys.
One of our favorite parts of Pride is celebrating and encouraging self-love, and if there's one thing sex toy retailer Tracy's Dog knows... it's self-love. Over the last year, we've fallen head over heels for its viral vibrators (whose reviews are as hilarious as they are hype-worthy), which make loving ourselves pretty damn easy. That's why we are thrilled to see that Tracy's Dog's Pride Sale is filled with mind-blowing vibrators at even more mind-blowing prices. It's true, if you're looking for a new way to love yourself, you don't have to look any further than TD's sale section. Because now until the end of June, Tracy's Dog is celebrating Pride with up to 60% off select vibrators and sex toys, including best-sellers like the rose vibrator. And based on our anonymous shopping data, we know that the unique flicking, suction, and vibration patterns of these toys are some of our readers' favorites. Whether you're in the market for a new suction vibrator or you want to start experimenting with vibrating butt plugs, Tracy's Dog's Pride Sale has some of the best vibrators on the market no matter what your gender or sexuality. Keep reading to see exactly which vibrators are on sale at Tracy's Dog right now, so you can keep the self-love alive all month long (and beyond!).
One of our favorite parts of Pride is celebrating and encouraging self-love, and if there's one thing sex toy retailer Tracy's Dog knows... it's self-love. Over the last year, we've fallen head over heels for its viral vibrators (whose reviews are as hilarious as they are hype-worthy), which make loving ourselves pretty damn easy. That's why we are thrilled to see that Tracy's Dog's Pride Sale is filled with mind-blowing vibrators at even more mind-blowing prices. It's true, if you're looking for a new way to love yourself, you don't have to look any further than TD's sale section. Because now until the end of June, Tracy's Dog is celebrating Pride with up to 60% off select vibrators and sex toys, including best-sellers like the rose vibrator. And based on our anonymous shopping data, we know that the unique flicking, suction, and vibration patterns of these toys are some of our readers' favorites. Whether you're in the market for a new suction vibrator or you want to start experimenting with vibrating butt plugs, Tracy's Dog's Pride Sale has some of the best vibrators on the market no matter what your gender or sexuality. Keep reading to see exactly which vibrators are on sale at Tracy's Dog right now, so you can keep the self-love alive all month long (and beyond!).
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
With 9 intensities and two ultra-powerful motors, this rabbit vibrator is a veritable steal at 60% off. The powerhouse vibrator stimulates your G-spot and clit simultaneously for an explosive orgasm well worth the under-$20 pricetag.
This summer's hottest sex toy is the tongue vibrator, so if you're in the market for one, it's time to invest in Licky. Using a tongue extension, this vibrator is able to replicate the back-and-forth sensation of the tip of a tongue used during oral sex. (And who doesn't want that?) The fluttering feeling gradually increases from a light kiss to a heavy-duty explosion with its 10 varied patterns.
Love a dual-stimulating vibrator, but have a hard time finding the right spot? TD's unique take on a rabbit vibrator has a completely bendable shaft so you can find the perfect angle for the best blended orgasm every single time. In addition to its standard vibrations, the shaft also uses a rotating mechanism for a real thrusting feeling you'll absolutely love. Word of warning: This motor is powerful even on the lowest possible setting, so proceed with caution!
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
If you wish your favorite bullet was also large enough to use internally and powerfully massage your clit, your G-spot, or any of your other erogenous zones, you're in luck. Coco is a smooth, easy-to-clean vibrator whose oblong shape is versatile enough to use anywhere you need stimulation. Unlike other basic vibrators of the same shape, Coco is also flexible and soft, so it feels more like the real thing.
Tracy's Dog has several rabbits on sale right now, but we're partial to this tapping model, which also has a heated shaft. The tapping sensation mimics the feel of a finger on your clit while the bulbous head heats up and finds your G-spot internally. It's also narrow enough to use for anal stimulation if that's something that tickles your fancy, too.
If you're already a fan of Tracy's OG Sucking Vibrator, you know that sometimes the suction gets a little too intense too fast. This dual-stimulating vibrator uses the same shape, only it exchanges the suction nozzle for a nerve-stimulating tapping sensation (which supposedly mimics the feel of fingers down there). If manual fingering is up your alley, but you don't want to risk your hands getting tired, try out Cobra.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
We've already reviewed Rosie and spent a lot of time expounding her benefits, but in case you're new here, we'll break it down for you. This waterproof rose uses 10 sucking intensities to go from a gentle murmur against your clit to fully snatching your soul for a mind-bending orgasm that makes you feel like you need an exorcism (or so says one reviewer). This suction vibrator is a can't-miss.
Think of this as Tracy's Dog's rose, but with a tongue vibrator extension and insertable egg. Using nine increasing vibrations, you can use the licking against your clit while the insertable egg reaches internally to your G-Spot. Curious about trying out anal stimulation? This egg is small enough to insert easily, and the combo of anal and clit stimulation might surprise and delight you.
For anal beginners and pros alike, these vibrating butt plugs are a dream. The three sizes are perfect for all experience levels, and you can grow with them. The narrow tip makes it easy to insert, and the flared base ensures they will stay in place. We also love that this particular set comes with a remote, so you can hand off the controls to someone else, or just use it hands-free — whatever strikes your fancy.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Tracy's Dog also features some of our absolute favorite vibrators. These ones below aren't on sale, but we promise they're well worth their full-price.
shop 5 products
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.