Welcome to Prideful, a month-long stretch where we celebrate our identities with pride and honor queer-owned brands, whether it’s fashion items that give us gender euphoria or our favorite queer-friendly sex toys.One of our favorite parts of Pride is celebrating and encouraging self-love, and if there's one thing sex toy retailer Tracy's Dog knows... it's self-love. Over the last year, we've fallen head over heels for its viral vibrators (whose reviews are as hilarious as they are hype-worthy), which make loving ourselves pretty damn easy. That's why we are thrilled to see that Tracy's Dog's Pride Sale is filled with mind-blowing vibrators at even more mind-blowing prices. It's true, if you're looking for a new way to love yourself, you don't have to look any further than TD's sale section. Because now until the end of June, Tracy's Dog is celebrating Pride with up to 60% off select vibrators and sex toys, including best-sellers like the rose vibrator . And based on our anonymous shopping data, we know that the unique flicking, suction, and vibration patterns of these toys are some of our readers' favorites. Whether you're in the market for a new suction vibrator or you want to start experimenting with vibrating butt plugs, Tracy's Dog's Pride Sale has some of the best vibrators on the market no matter what your gender or sexuality. Keep reading to see exactly which vibrators are on sale at Tracy's Dog right now, so you can keep the self-love alive all month long (and beyond!).