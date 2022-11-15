This New 2-In-1 Suction Vibrator Aims To Double Your Pleasure — & Succeeds

As a practiced sex toy user, my most shocking realization was that I really enjoyed being more mentally present during my journey to orgasm. While I was used to just lying back and letting the toy do its thing (often too fast for me to even process), the Flow had me feeling every small vibration from every angle, wondering how I could move my hand to increase my pleasure along the way. It honestly was a learning process. I think this is also due to the different-feeling vibrations of the flexible shaft. When inserted, I noticed that the internal vibration felt significantly less rumbly than my other Tracy's Dog toys, almost as if it had changed the motor to make it a smoother sensation. Maybe it's because I could angle the handle exactly where I wanted it and move it around to best reach where I needed it, but I found myself building onto my pleasure and pushing it higher and higher without falling over the edge.



Because of the slow-growing pleasure, by the time I was ready to orgasm, I had actually pushed the bounds of what pleasure I thought I was capable of feeling. The deep orgasm didn't separate my soul from my body or make me black out, but I do think my climax out-peaked my other ones — by a significant amount. Probably even doubled it. And whereas my orgasm can often-times be painful in its come down, this journey was nothing but a smooth trip through pleasure town.



Am I going to throw away my OG and OG Pro? No. Hell no. But I do think I will be reaching more for the Flow than I initially thought. Grab yours now while supplies (and your exclusive R29 discount!) last.