This New 2-In-1 Suction Vibrator Aims To Double Your Pleasure — & Succeeds

It's true: I've fallen back in love with suction vibrators. Though I veered away to explore other vibrators out there lurking in the corners of the internet, as soon as that little sucker latches onto my clit, I can't remember why I ever tried anything else. And nobody has taken that sensation above and beyond expectations quite as much as Tracy's Dog.
Its line of two-in-one suction vibrators has helped me learn not only what kind of stimulation my body enjoys best, but also how to push my pleasure far past anything I thought my body was capable of: first with the OG, then the OG Pro 2, and now the OG Flow. And for an extra holiday treat, Tracy's Dog has offered Refinery29 readers an exclusive 17% off with code R2917.
So how is the OG Flow different from Tracy's Dog's other suction vibrators? Well, compared to the OG Pro 2 (my current fave and the upgraded version of the viral OG), the Flow allows you to use its multifunctions in more of a DIY way to best suit your own body, delivering pleasure exactly how and where you want it. After all, each body is wildly different and needs specific stimulation, and vibrators shouldn't just be a one-size-fits-all situation. This is accomplished primarily through the Flow's flexible shaft. Because of it, the Flow can act as a suction vibrator, a G-spot vibrator, or a dual-stimulating vibrator with suction, depending on what you want at that given moment.
As someone who likes taking the thought out of my pleasure, I was slightly intimidated. How would I begin to decide what I like when left up to myself? Luckily, the toy's page has helpful diagrams and blurbs to help walk you through the different modes of playing. The page recommends starting by straightening the shaft to create an easy-to-hold handle for your suction vibe, and then once you're sufficiently warmed up, folding the shaft to be insertable and vibrate internally to reach your G-spot. According to the toy's description, this process will build to what promises to be pleasure beyond your wildest dreams (effective enough to replace all your other toys).
With such lofty promises from the retailer ("double the pleasure," "mind-numbing orgasms," and "orgasms that separate your soul from your body"), I was filled with doubts. After all, I'm a mega fan of TD's other two toys, and I wasn't ready to give them up for a new toy that promised to replace them. But like all my experiences with Tracy, my worries turned out to be completely unfounded. This toy cannot replace what I have with the OG and OG Pro 2, but it does give me something new that I didn't realize I'd been missing: more control over the angles and placement for custom stimulation, exactly how my body likes it.
While the OG and OG Pro 2 are incredible at what they do (and they are, they reallllly are!), the Flow's adjustable shape made things a little more hands-on, literally. The OGs were pre-shaped to latch on and engulf my clit with zero thought for a sudden, extreme orgasm, but the Flow let me work up to that moment a bit slower. Which, honestly is for the best. Because the toy uses the brand's strongest clitoral suction, and it can come on a little strong. Working up to find that spot made sure I didn't overstim my clit too quickly. In fact, among the toy's FAQs, customers are warned to start on the lowest of five suction intensities because it "carries our newest clitoral stimulation technology that is so powerful...some users recommend [having] towels handy."
“
I love this toy, but I need to warn you. Keep a towel ready, you will need it. It’s addictive, and I use it as my daily good-night ritual.
Emma, TRACY'S DOG REVIEWER
”
The number of reviews that were shell-shocked by their body's newfound ability to squirt while using this toy made me heed the warning. And though the towel ended up being unnecessary re: squirting, I did find myself relaxing more just knowing that it was there and feeling more comfortable with my exploration. Because that's exactly what using the Flow is all about.
As a practiced sex toy user, my most shocking realization was that I really enjoyed being more mentally present during my journey to orgasm. While I was used to just lying back and letting the toy do its thing (often too fast for me to even process), the Flow had me feeling every small vibration from every angle, wondering how I could move my hand to increase my pleasure along the way. It honestly was a learning process. I think this is also due to the different-feeling vibrations of the flexible shaft. When inserted, I noticed that the internal vibration felt significantly less rumbly than my other Tracy's Dog toys, almost as if it had changed the motor to make it a smoother sensation. Maybe it's because I could angle the handle exactly where I wanted it and move it around to best reach where I needed it, but I found myself building onto my pleasure and pushing it higher and higher without falling over the edge.
Because of the slow-growing pleasure, by the time I was ready to orgasm, I had actually pushed the bounds of what pleasure I thought I was capable of feeling. The deep orgasm didn't separate my soul from my body or make me black out, but I do think my climax out-peaked my other ones — by a significant amount. Probably even doubled it. And whereas my orgasm can often-times be painful in its come down, this journey was nothing but a smooth trip through pleasure town.
Am I going to throw away my OG and OG Pro? No. Hell no. But I do think I will be reaching more for the Flow than I initially thought. Grab yours now while supplies (and your exclusive R29 discount!) last.
