Topshop Has All Your Dress Needs Sorted

It's about time to think about spring isn't it? Okay, the view outside your window might not look completely promising weather-wise yet, but we assure you: pretty dress weather is right around the corner. So let's just ignore the fact that we had a snowstorm in mid-March.
On Thursday, Topshop dropped a collection of dresses that are making us feel optimistic. The retailer has dubbed 2018 "the year of the dress," and frankly, we couldn't agree more (let's not forget when we rounded up 100 frocks for your (and our) shopping pleasure). Topshop's new selection offers a little bit of everything, from floral minis to polka dot maxis to satin slips. Plus, they're all priced from $60 to $95.
Available in-store and online from March 22 and rolling out over the next month or so, we're ready to start wearing these dresses as soon as possible — even if we still have to layer a turtleneck underneath.