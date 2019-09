Topshop Has All Your Dress Needs Sorted

On Thursday, Topshop dropped a collection of dresses that are making us feel optimistic. The retailer has dubbed 2018 "the year of the dress," and frankly, we couldn't agree more (let's not forget when we rounded up 100 frocks for your (and our) shopping pleasure ). Topshop's new selection offers a little bit of everything, from floral minis to polka dot maxis to satin slips. Plus, they're all priced from $60 to $95.