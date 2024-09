Designer Tolu Coker Is Preserving Culture Through Fashion

Tolu Coker’s Spring/Summer 2025 show — titled “Olapeju," which is the 30-year-old designer’s mother's name in Yoruba and means “where wealth gathers” — closed with models dancing down the runway in party looks made from upcycled leather, cinched tailored blazers, and retro suits in prints that matched all the way down to the gloves and handbags . The venue had been done up to replicate the look of a British-Nigerian living room, equipped with couches, wallpaper projections and framed family photos. It felt homey, but festive: a celebration not just of how far the brand has come, but also of where it comes from, which still serves as its North Star.