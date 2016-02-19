Update: Harper Lee passed away at the age of 89 on February 19, 2016. The New York Times reports that the author died in her sleep at an assisted living facility in Monroeville, AL. Lee's 1960 novel To Kill a Mockingbird left an indelible mark on American literature. Lee's words bear repeating to every generation.
This story was originally published on February 4, 2015.
On Tuesday, Harper Lee and her publisher announced the beloved author will be releasing a new book in July. The novel, Go Set A Watchman, was actually written before To Kill A Mockingbird, but the plot of the new book functions as more of a sequel, focusing on an adult-aged Scout who returns to Maycomb from New York.
Though fans of Lee's iconic story were delighted at the initial news of Go Set A Watchman, the announcement was met with controversy fairly quickly. Some point to the recent death of her sister, Alice Lee, and lawyer, Tonja Carter, noting the timing of the publisher's announcement is suspicious. There's also been some questions surrounding the veracity of statements attributed to Lee herself.
Regardless, it's impossible to ignore how To Kill A Mockingbird has remained an important part of our lives for more than 50 years. Ahead, five quotes from the timeless novel that are just as powerful today.
