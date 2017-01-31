Not to get all "Maxxinista" on you, but we're pretty damn proud of the pieces we've found (and continue to find) at T.J.Maxx. First: Can we take a moment to note that the discount superstore is a hidden gem for luxury brands like Gucci, Fendi, Theory? Aside from the bigger names, there's no doubt you can score some compliment-getting accessories, and even shoes, for well under-$100. And really, who can deny the allure of a really good deal?
With that in mind, we put our editors to the test: We challenged each of them to uncover the best T.J.Maxx has to offer, with a budget of just $100. While some went for quantity, stocking up on as many cheap buys as possible, others chose to put all their money in one place. But, the one thing they all had in common was how good (and reasonably priced) all the picks were. Click on to see what made the cut.