I’m Exclusively Drinking Orange Wine This Summer — & So Should You

Tinto Amorio is a California-based natural and organic wine producer, and I recently got the chance to sample a trio of the brand’s groovy bottles. I know you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, or in this case, a wine bottle by its label, but let me just say that it doesn’t hurt, okay? As soon as I unboxed my wine delivery, I was beyond excited to sample it. I’ve dabbled in the occasional cheeky glass of orange wine before, and I love the bright flavor that comes through. (FYI, orange wine also goes by the term “skin-contact wine,” which essentially is when the grape juice that becomes white wine stays in contact with the fruit’s skins to enhance body and flavor.) In short, it’s white wine but made more closely to how red wine is made.