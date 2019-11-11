12 Tinted Lip Balms That Will Make You Ditch Lipstick Forever

There comes a time in everyone's life when they realize — slowly at first, then suddenly, and all at once — that the things their younger selves once thought of as weird and lame might actually have been cool all along. Reba McEntire, whose albums your mom would sing along to when she was white-wine drunk? Cool. Tucking your shirt into a pair of high-waisted jeans? Cool. Shag haircuts? Cool. Staying in on a Saturday night with no one but the TV and your dog to keep you company? There is literally nothing cooler.