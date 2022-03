The “TikTok Made Me Buy It” Products R29 Editors Are Obsessing Over

Scrolling through TikToks isn't just about finding the next furniture-related dating drama or viral DIY musical . The app has become a go-to for discovering slept-on products from beauty to clothes to those weird Amazon gadgets you never knew you needed until you can't live without them. So what are the products that made R29 editors stop scrolling long enough to hit the "buy" button? Whether it's a pack of white socks or a DILF Charlie Swan t-shirt (don't pretend you didn't love the best character of the Twilight franchise), we've unearthed some real hidden gems. Scroll on to see our must-buy items before they fly off the shelf, as so many TikTok faves often do. (Remember the feta shortage of 2021?!