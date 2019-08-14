The Buzziest Movies at TIFF 2019

The Oscars may not take place until February, but awards season unofficially kicks off in September at the Toronto International Film Festival. TIFF is known for introducing the world to some of the movies and actors most likely to take home golden statues — for better or worse. (See: Green Book.)
If you’re a champ at your office Oscars pool, this festival is where your homework begins. Pay attention to the gala presentations, and you’ll have bragging rights all winter when you nail that Best Cinematography category. Aside from providing solid awards-season predictions, TIFF is also setting a tone the Academy should: 2019's slate of films is diverse and features so many talented women directors.
Here are the most buzzed about films coming to TIFF 2019.