All The Movies Coming To TIFF This Year

Dear TIFF 2019 programmers: You had us at J.Lo. The singer/actor/icon's movie Hustlers will make its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival . Hustlers (which was produced by Lopez and co-stars Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Lizzo, and Lili Reinhart, so basically our dream group chat) is one of many women-backed movies on the roster at this year’s festival. For the first time in festival history, half of the gala presentations (the super fancy red carpet premieres) are directed by women — like the already-getting-Oscar-buzz Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet by Kasi Lemmons, and the coming-of-age story How To Build a Girl , based on the novel of the same name by Caitlin Moran and directed by Coky Giedroyc.