I think in Canada — because comparatively to America, we’re different in terms of a lot of issues — but the problem is we marginalize people with very similar issues in this country. And we still need to deal with systemic racism, environmental racism, and how Canada treats the environment here. And how Canadian mining companies around the world treat the environment. I think in Canada, particularly people with privilege, just don't even know. And this goes back to the conversation of people being silenced, the lack of representation, etc., etc., etc. So yeah, I think we really need to push for Canada to become a climate leader in this world, and really start having conversations about the racism and various issues that exist in this country very much so as well.