This documentary has a 98 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was generally beloved when it dropped last year — just like Fred Rogers himself. The late puppeteer/writer/producer/America’s friendliest neighbour is immortalized in this heartfelt documentary that proves he was one of the good ones. During the 30-year run of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Rogers spoke openly and honestly to children about the tough stuff, without condescension, and became a staple in homes around the world. Rogers was a genuinely decent human being just trying to make the world a better place. No scandal. No dirty secrets. Just a good dude. What a concept. Won’t You Be My Neighbor? is the top-grossing biographical documentary of all time, and yet it got snubbed by the Oscars for a nom. Watch it for a good cry and so you can be just as mad as I am that it won’t compete for Best Documentary Feature.