Netflix Canada Increased Its Monthly Subscription Price

Head’s up, Riverdale fans: Netflix Canada has announced its biggest price increase to date, which will affect all three plans offered to Canadian streamers.
The basic Canadian Netflix plan now costs $9.99 a month, an increase of $1, which allows for streaming on one device at a time and does not offer HD 4K video. The standard plan will rise to $13.99 a month, a $3 increase, which allows users to watch on two devices at a time. Premium plan users will now pay $16.99 a month, a $3 increase, which allows for streaming on four devices simultaneously, HD and, ultra HD video.
Price increases are effective immediately for new subscribers, while existing users will be notified by email before their accounts are charged next.
Netflix confirmed to Refinery29 that more price increases could affect users in the future. “From time to time, Netflix plans and pricing are adjusted as we add more exclusive TV shows and movies, introduce new product features and improve the overall Netflix experience to help members find something great to watch even faster,” said a spokesperson for Netflix.
Netflix has produced some of the most popular TV shows and movies to date, including Orange Is The New Black, 13 Reasons Why, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Stranger Things, but services such as Crave TV and Amazon Prime Video have gained traction, creating a highly competitive market for Netflix.
With Netflix subscription prices increasing — a premium plan now costs over $200 a year — users who aren’t diehard bingers of Netflix-produced shows might have to weigh other options.
