Skip The Massage & Gift Mom A Theragun While It’s On Sale

In a world full of unknowns (spring weather, my menstrual cycle, etc.), there is one thing I know for certain: Moms like massages. As the daughter of an active mother — the triathlon, marathon, and Ironman-completing kind — I've learned about the more sustained advantages massages can provide extending beyond the 30-or-so minutes of relaxation. This brings me to a timely. The brand's best-selling Theragun technology uses targeted vibration frequencies and amplitudes to help loosen tight muscles, earning such aforementioned benefits as tension release, pain alleviation, and faster fitness recovery — plus, the coveted title of "portable masseuse." Therabody's percussion devices are pre-vetted to please: One reviewer claimed the Theragun "reduced my dependence upon massage therapists," and an actual massage therapist attested that "this massager is the best and really gets into the muscles knots and pressure points." Instead of dropping $100+ on a one-off spa session this Mother's Day, my hot shopping tip is to make a longer-term play with up to $100 off in savings on a gift she can use every day. Below, find the four Theragun devices you can currently score a deal on — including some quick-hit info on which moms they're best suited for, 4.5-and-up-only ratings, and real reviewer praise. (My mom's favorite? The Theragun Mini : it's small but mighty, arguably the cutest design, and she really does take it with her everywhere.)It's worth noting that, while the percussive technology is the same across each Therabody device, there are added bells n' whistles that vary across price points — such as size, design, motor power, sound, and additional attachments.