Shopping on The Outnet is akin to playing The Price Is Right, wherein the chances are very much in your favor. Some of the time, you end up with a four-piece dinette set that doesn't quite match the rest of your furniture scheme (a pair of gold lamé stretch pants that seemed like a good idea at the time). Other times, YOU GET A CAAARRR (a whole bunch of floral-print dresses in your size for 70% off).