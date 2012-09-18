Story from Shopping

The Outnet Launches A Brand-New Line That Will Never Sell Out (Whew!)

Connie Wang
Shopping on The Outnet is akin to playing The Price Is Right, wherein the chances are very much in your favor. Some of the time, you end up with a four-piece dinette set that doesn't quite match the rest of your furniture scheme (a pair of gold lamé stretch pants that seemed like a good idea at the time). Other times, YOU GET A CAAARRR (a whole bunch of floral-print dresses in your size for 70% off).
Basics are not quite The Outnet's speed, but its new in-house line, Iris & Ink, promises to deliver wear-with-everything, mix-and-match clothes in solid tones that you'll be able to pair with the other more personality-filled finds you score alongside them. The 35 pieces will never sell out (an Outnet phenomenon you're probably all too familiar with) and is priced accordingly ($90 sweaters, which would have been $210 if you had found it at another shop in another brand). The wares are available today — lucky you! — so click through and start winning.

