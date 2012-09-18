Shopping on The Outnet is akin to playing The Price Is Right, wherein the chances are very much in your favor. Some of the time, you end up with a four-piece dinette set that doesn't quite match the rest of your furniture scheme (a pair of gold lamé stretch pants that seemed like a good idea at the time). Other times, YOU GET A CAAARRR (a whole bunch of floral-print dresses in your size for 70% off).
Basics are not quite The Outnet's speed, but its new in-house line, Iris & Ink, promises to deliver wear-with-everything, mix-and-match clothes in solid tones that you'll be able to pair with the other more personality-filled finds you score alongside them. The 35 pieces will never sell out (an Outnet phenomenon you're probably all too familiar with) and is priced accordingly ($90 sweaters, which would have been $210 if you had found it at another shop in another brand). The wares are available today — lucky you! — so click through and start winning.