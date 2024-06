The Ordinary Just Launched Another Acne Serum — But Here’s Why It’s Different

Even though it’s jam-packed with actives, Kaka says this product is safe to use up to twice daily. “It contains a combination of seven technologies, including Sarcosine, L-carnitine, and Polylysine, molecules that reduce the appearance of oiliness and shine, Adenosine, which helps reduce the appearance of pores and textured skin, N-acetylglucosamine (NAG), an amino sugar that offers similar exfoliation properties to direct acids, Ectoin , an amino acid derivative produced via fermentation shown to help maintain skin hydration, and lactococcus ferment lysate, a mixture of fragmented molecules derived from the breakdown of the bacteria lactococcus lactis, which work to support the skin barrier,” he explains.I’ve secretly been testing Balancing & Clarifying since receiving an early-bird sample during a trip to Deciem’s Toronto headquarters earlier this year, and have been thoroughly impressed so far. I think it’s a really nice companion to other targeted steps in my routine, and among the gentlest acne serums I’ve tried. (I personally think acne products can sometimes be really harsh, which can end up backfiring and causing more irritation than you started out with.) I’ve been getting compliments on my skin — which is wild, because for many years, I thought my skin was the last thing I’d ever be proud of — and I partially attribute it to this addition. Now that I’m 30, I don’t break out as often as I used to, but I still deal with plenty of congestion, especially in my T-zone. With the help of Balancing & Clarifying Serum, I feel like my complexion has gone from perpetually greasy to happy and healthy. Is it a miracle in a bottle? No. But as countless derms have told me, consistency and maintenance are key for keeping breakouts at bay. And for $20, it’s like an acne-repellant, hydrator, and barrier-booster all in one.