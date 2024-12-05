Skims x The North Face Brings Iconic Neutrals to Trendy Skiwear

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
If you thought the avalanche of après-ski style taking over your Pinterest feed was slowing down, think again. Because Skims has just announced its latest collaboration with winter outerwear giant The North Face — and it’s giving chic, cozy chalet vibes.
“I’m extremely proud to announce The North Face x Skims collaboration. This marks Skims first-ever foray into the world of winter wear and partnering with The North Face allowed us to leverage their expertise in this category,” said Kim Kardashian, Skims co-founder and chief creative officer, in a press release. “I’ve spent a lot of time on the slopes, so I was definitely inspired when we were developing this collection and I can’t wait to wear these pieces on my next trip.”
The ski-inspired collection includes a range of cropped puffer jackets, skin-tight jumpsuits, layering tops, gloves, and more. It blends The North Face’s iconic, functional designs with Skims’ body-hugging silhouettes and signature neutrals. The result? Mixed-and-matched layers or striking monochromatic looks, perfect for winter activities — from ice skating and skiing to holiday shopping and hot cocoa dates.
“At The North Face, we always put innovation and functionality first, the collaboration space is no exception. With Skims, we maintained best-in-class constructions and materials and this collaboration came about from a mutual admiration,” said David Whetstone, North Face director of collaborations and energy, in the press release.
Whether you’re stocking up on cozy season essentials or leaning into Pantone’s Mocha Mousse, this trendy collection will have you aesthetically bundled up all winter long.
The collection includes apparel sizes XXS through 3X and mule sizes 5 through 11, with prices ranging from $60 to $1,200.
Check back here on Tuesday, December 10 to shop the full The North Face x Skims collaboration.
