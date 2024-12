Skims x The North Face Brings Iconic Neutrals to Trendy Skiwear

If you thought the avalanche of après-ski style taking over your Pinterest feed was slowing down, think again. Because Skims has just announced its latest collaboration with winter outerwear giant The North Face — and it’s giving chic, cozy chalet vibes.“I’m extremely proud to announce The North Face x Skims collaboration. This marks Skims first-ever foray into the world of winter wear and partnering with The North Face allowed us to leverage their expertise in this category,” said Kim Kardashian, Skims co-founder and chief creative officer, in a press release. “I’ve spent a lot of time on the slopes, so I was definitely inspired when we were developing this collection and I can’t wait to wear these pieces on my next trip.”