Turns out that, aside from jumping into her modeling phase, Zardoya is undergoing a bit of an aesthetic transformation too. Recently, The Marías announced they’ll be entering a “new era” that Zardoya describes as “more grungy and less polished,” and will surely come with new music. It all comes off the heels of their successful collaboration with Bad Bunny in “Otro Atardecer” from the Puerto Rican star’s chart-topping album Un Verano Sin Ti . The collab saw Zardoya take the stage with Bad Bunny in Puerto Rico — where her parents are from — as well as Yankee Stadium, with the performances prompting the singer to experiment with her own stage aesthetics. They also recently partnered with reggaetón producer Tainy and rapper Young Miko for the song “mañana.”