It’s Time For You To Give In To The Glory Of An Aritzia Super Puff

At the time, I remember thinking that I just couldn't quite pull off the excessively oversized silhouette. But now, as winter approaches, I'm considering ignoring that first impression. The sheer amount of space the coat takes up is the whole point, and what makes it both bold and fun — two things I think our winter wardrobes can use a little dose of this year. And now that the Super Puff has been a with us for a few seasons, my eye has adjusted to its Michelin-Man marshmallowyness. (This is one of my favourite quirks of fashion — how our personal perception of what's ugly and what's chic evolves over time.)The 2020 Super Puff lineup, which dropped this past weekend with eight styles, including the new long puffer vest , in a rainbow of colours, sheens, and fabrics. The team at Aritzia says there'll be a few new Puffs coming later this fall as well. I'm seriously considering making a purchase. I've got a strict policy when it comes to buying winter coats , and this jacket meets all three of my requirements:1. It's warm. I know this sounds obvious, but I'm always surprised by how many Canadians wear wool coats with open, cold-wind-baiting necklines on even the coldest of mid-February days. The Super Puff is filled with 100% responsibly sourced goose down and many of the styles are effective to -30°C. Depending on the fabric choice, some versions are both water-repellent and wind-resistant. At $250 for the original length and $225 for the shorter version, it's less expensive than some of the other down puffers out there.