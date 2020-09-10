It’s Time For You To Give In To The Glory Of An Aritzia Super Puff

The first time I spotted an Aritzia Super Puff jacket was in late 2018 on the back of our beloved former Refinery29 Canada intern, Kate. It was high-shine silver and unapologetically voluminous (they don't call it a Super Puff™ for nothing). The down-filled puffer, from Aritzia's in-house label Tna, looked insanely cool on Kate, who to be fair, is a young, tall, early-twenty-something who looks stupid-good in everything she wears. After weeks of watching Kate zip in and out of our office in a tin foil–like flash, I forced her to let me try it on.
At the time, I remember thinking that I just couldn't quite pull off the excessively oversized silhouette. But now, as winter approaches, I'm considering ignoring that first impression. The sheer amount of space the coat takes up is the whole point, and what makes it both bold and fun — two things I think our winter wardrobes can use a little dose of this year. And now that the Super Puff has been a with us for a few seasons, my eye has adjusted to its Michelin-Man marshmallowyness. (This is one of my favourite quirks of fashion — how our personal perception of what's ugly and what's chic evolves over time.)
The 2020 Super Puff lineup, which dropped this past weekend with eight styles, including the new long puffer vest, in a rainbow of colours, sheens, and fabrics. The team at Aritzia says there'll be a few new Puffs coming later this fall as well. I'm seriously considering making a purchase. I've got a strict policy when it comes to buying winter coats, and this jacket meets all three of my requirements:
1. It's warm. I know this sounds obvious, but I'm always surprised by how many Canadians wear wool coats with open, cold-wind-baiting necklines on even the coldest of mid-February days. The Super Puff is filled with 100% responsibly sourced goose down and many of the styles are effective to -30°C. Depending on the fabric choice, some versions are both water-repellent and wind-resistant. At $250 for the original length and $225 for the shorter version, it's less expensive than some of the other down puffers out there.
2. It's Canadian. Canada produces some of the best winter outerwear out there (as we should), and you can find options at any price point. There's no reason not to shop local.
3. It's not black. Winter is drab; our coats don't have to be. (Also, nothing shows off a salt stain better than a black jacket.) I am very into the Hazy Lilac colour.
My prediction: The Super Puff is a new Canadian classic, and it's going to be around for years to come. But Kate could have told you that two years ago.
