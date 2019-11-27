Once the unofficial uniform for hitting the slopes and grabbing a cocoa après-ski, puffers are now a fashion trend prioritized by everyone from Aritzia to Acne Studios. A far cry from the simplicity of its '80s and '90s stylized predecessors, the modern puffer coat is bigger, better, and bolder featuring new additions like built-in ties, vegan leather construction, and anorak-style silhouettes. Embrace your coziest winter ever in one of the puffy, padded coats up ahead.