For better or for worse, Hotline Bling 's success is just as relevant today as it was in 2015. While we expect the Drake memes may never die (at least in the Twittersphere, anyway), it's also worth noting the cultural spike the music video's now-famous Moncler puffer saw after its release. Soon after, Demna made the streetwear staple a runway-worthy trend and we haven't looked back since.