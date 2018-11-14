Story from Fashion

The Best Winter Coats From Canadian Brands That Get Winter

Odessa Paloma Parker
Try as you might to ignore that winter is coming, it’s just gonna get colder (and darker) as the days go by. But you don’t have to be a gloomy trooper this season — standout outerwear can cure your blahs with pieces that are bright, bold, and — most importantly — warm. Since Canada’s rep includes an ability to brave the elements, it’s only natural that homegrown brands boast coats that are equal parts chic and comfortable, using innovative fabrications — like featherless insulation — and a rainbow of hues to pump up a selection of parkas and puffers.
Ideal for a dreary daily commute or weekend walks around frozen lakes, here are eight options to add oomph to your winter wardrobe while supporting Canadian design.
