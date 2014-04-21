Story from Shopping

Exclusive: Shop The Dreslyn’s Mega Sale Before Anyone Else

Ali Hoffman
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Tomorrow marks the Dreslyn's annual friends and family sale. As if that isn't exciting enough, here's more: we've got exclusive access to shop the discounted goods today — as in an entire day before the masses come flooding through.
The site-wide sale offers 25% off all purchases and lasts until April 25 — but, today's the only day R29 readers have entry. Here's all you have to do: shop the site as you normally would, enter the code R29 at checkout, and receive 25% off each item in your order. Click ahead to see some of the gems already in our shopping cart, and then get shopping!