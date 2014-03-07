Every once in a great while, a young talent (ahem, Alexander Wang and Prabal Gurung) will come along and stop us dead in our tracks. And, right now, that’s recent California College of the Arts grad Zara Dramov, behind handbag brand The Common Knowledge. Inspired by three-dimensional structure, this new line only stocks two styles at present, but, quite frankly, that’s all it really needs. Because, they’re that good.