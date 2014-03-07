Photo: Courtesy Of The Common Knowledge.
Every once in a great while, a young talent (ahem, Alexander Wang and Prabal Gurung) will come along and stop us dead in our tracks. And, right now, that’s recent California College of the Arts grad Zara Dramov, behind handbag brand The Common Knowledge. Inspired by three-dimensional structure, this new line only stocks two styles at present, but, quite frankly, that’s all it really needs. Because, they’re that good.
Head over to the site to find a work-ready tote and a sweet crossbody in a myriad of jewel tones. But, what’s most noteworthy? The removable canvas drawstring pouch, which will keep your inside contents organized but can serve as an alternative clutch as well. While each of these styles will set you back a cool $680 or $480, they’re truly investment pieces you'll have in your accessories arsenal forever. Click below to shop this exciting new collection right now. And, get ready when Dramov's designs totally blow up in three, two, one…
