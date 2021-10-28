Here’s An Exclusive 15% Off At This Buzzy Sustainable Fashion Brand

If shopping more consciously is top of mind for you, there's a fashion brand you should know: the Canada-based company tentree. It operates with a straightforward mission: to plant ten trees for every product that is sold. Talk about ambition — the brand has a goal to plant one billion trees, mostly in Madagascar and Indonesia, by 2030. The trees help protect these countries' native animals and habitats by absorbing CO2, providing natural wood, and generating fertile soils for food growth. In theory, you can shop for any item today and you'll be contributing to long-term wellness for Mother Nature!
Every item you order also comes with a unique QR "tree code" which tracks exactly where your ten trees are planted — which are done so within six months of purchase. (The trees are not planted if you return an item, however.) So far, the program has been a resounding success; at the time of writing this story, tentree has planted over 61,614,000 trees since the company's launch a decade ago.
And, as expected from such an earth-minded brand, everything in tentree's lineup comes from ethical factories and is made from sustainably sourced materials. Apparel is manufactured using natural fibers like organic cotton and hemp, or from recycled polyester, and even the buttons are outfitted from coconut shells (rather than plastic). The brand is also making strides to find better solutions to packaging as well, pledging to do away with all virgin materials from its supply chain by 2023.
To get you acquainted with tentree, the brand is hooking up R29 readers with the exclusive code REFINERY15 for 15% off sitewide through 1/31/2022 (that's right, into the new year!). Scope out the site and you'll find plenty of clothes that are as practical as they are stylish — there are perfectly cropped bomber jackets, winter-ready puffers, cozy sweater dresses, everyday tees, sweats for staying in, and more. Consider this a solid, feel-good opportunity to snag a few winter layers or to get a head start on your holiday shopping — all while supporting a brand that is dedicated to doing more for our planet. Click to browse the women's collection (as well as men's and kids'), or scroll ahead for our top picks.
This water-resistant chore jacket is 99% compostable, made from a blend of organic cotton and an impressive dried fruit fiber from the Kapok tree. At the end of this jacket's life, tentree recommends unscrewing the buttons and reusing them while the rest can be sent to decompose safely and naturally.
This fully lined winter puffer is made with a 100% recycled polyester outer, has plenty of pockets (with storm flaps), and is insulated with PrimaLoft.
This jersey soft stretchy sweater dress is made from 44% recycled polyester, 30% organic cotton, and 26% wool for that extra cozy factor.
This one's for all the gorpcore heads. This hoodie, created in partnership with National Geographic, could seriously pass as vintage. Proceeds from this topper go towards supporting the longstanding org and its dedication to positive change for the planet (in addition to planting the usual ten trees).
Offered in four palatable colors, this midweight, waffle-like crewneck is made from 100% organic cotton and fits easy and oversized.
This jogger is one of tentree's bestsellers — in fact, it has a hype rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars and 679 customer reviews. Writes one reviewer, "I needed to find pants that would keep me cool and be really comfy, and these blew it out of the water. They are so comfy and keep me cool even in the heat. Have them now in 2 different colours and want more!"
Ethically made in China, this cozy cardigan is made from 44% recycled polyester, 30% organic cotton, and 26% wool in Mesa Red (above) or Oatmeal Heather.
Here's another cute throwback that we're obsessed with. Who can deny Smokey's lifelong mission to let people know “Only you can prevent wildfires”? We must stan.
This blanket-like oversized scarf is made from 100% RWS certified wool.
