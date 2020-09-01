12 Tennis Skirts To Buy Now — Whether Or Not You Actually Play Tennis

On Monday, tennis' finest assembled in Flushing, New York, for the long-awaited 2020 U.S. Open. And while we’re all rooting for Serena and Venus Williams to dominate the nine-day sporting event as they’ve done in the past, it’s not just the tennis action that’s getting us pumped up for the games. Instead, from now until September 8, we’re focusing our attention on the influx of tennis style inspiration that coincides with the arrival of the Open — more specifically, the tennis skirts.
Over the last year, tennis fashion has seen an uptick in popularity, with retro styles from Sergio Tacchini, Tory Sport, and Lacoste making waves both on and off the court. Even Venus Williams joined in on the action with her brand EleVen’s tennis wear line. Photoshoots now frequently take place on the sport’s signature green surfaces, with Chloe x Halle recently taking to their backyard court to shoot their Fendi Peekaboo bag campaign and Instagram influencers flocking to nearby public courts to garner an aesthetically pleasing shot. In fact, the rise of tennis fashion is so significant that back in June, Lyst reported a 33% increase in demand for pleated tennis skirts in just one month. Now, the real tennis style inspiration is here.
Click ahead to shop this season’s most stylish tennis skirts, from traditional tennis whites to bold, Williams-approved alternatives, all in honor of this week’s opening ceremony.
