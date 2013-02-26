To celebrate its 20th year in business, NYC bauble line TENTHOUSANDTHINGS is going big. The brand, known for its adoring celebrity clientele — think Christy Turlington, Kristen Stewart, and yes, Julianne Moore — is honoring its favorite ladies with a special collection, Love + Adorn. The range features lust-worthy necklaces, earrings, and rings, all inspired by TENTHOUSANDTHINGS' adoring fans.
The best part? You can take home a piece of your very own, thanks to the amazing online auction created along with legendary photog duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. The jewelry will go to the highest celeb-loving bidder, and the proceeds will be donated to each leading lady's charity of choice. We got our hands on a glimpse of the 16-page portfolio that will accompany the auction, so you can get a look at the goods before you go bidding off your paycheck. Click through to see the baubles in all their glory — and some seriously inspiring women, too. Love (and want them all to, err, adorn us).
Photo: Inez & Vinoodh