20 Under-20 Models Who Are About To Change The Game

The modeling industry is young, and many models begin working before they're supposed to (take 24-year-old Karlie Kloss, a veritable industry vet, for example). But, thanks to protections like the CFDA's extension of child labor laws to include models under 18, it's much easier (and more common) to start modeling before even finishing high school. And with major stars like Kloss, Cara Delevingne, and Jourdan Dunn all having started their careers before they turned 20, we're betting the teens ahead are about to become the industry's next big thing.
These 20 models have seen more success than most teens (or at least, more than we did when we were their age), which is why we're ready to see what they do next. We're talking campaigns, editorials, couture runways — you name it, they've probably already owned it. Step aside, veterans, the industry's next class of posing professionals is coming through.
Fighting for inclusivity, diversity, and gender-neutrality, Generation Z is poised to turn the fashion world on its head. Get to know today's most influential teenagers with #TheZList, our week-long celebration of under-20 visionaries changing how we think about style.
