Each season brings about a new crop of trends, designers, front row crashing techniques, and our favorite — models. The days of go-sees and castings are upon us, and New York Fashion Week starts tomorrow, which is why we've tasked the city's agencies with giving us a heads up on the new faces we need to keep an eye on this season.
Modeling agencies and their "boards" are organized by a myriad of things ranging from age to experience, and the girls in the slideshow ahead are in the development category, meaning most of them haven't walked a single runway yet and exist only on Polaroids taken by their agents. But, like last year's selection predicted, these are the names that are about to be everywhere, so now's your chance to catch them in their heyday — before they hit Naomi Campbell status.
