Taylor Swift Wore A TikTok-Favorite Garter Skirt To Coachella — & It’s Under $40

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Coachella just wrapped up its first weekend of festivities and, after reviewing all the celebrity looks, we decided that Taylor Swift took home the “Comfiest Festival Outfit Award.” Swift made her first Coachella appearance in six years on April 13 in a tank top, leather jacket, and tenniscore-inspired skirt to cheer on Bleachers and Ice Spice. Swift has been wearing darker, preppy outfits — presumably to welcome her new era and reference her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which drops on Friday, April 19 — and this all-black outfit was no exception.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
While there was a lot of commotion around her New Heights baseball cap, which refers to her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast with his brother Jason, our eyes were fixated on a different (TikTok-viral) item: A pleated tennis skirt with a garter from trendy athleticwear brand Halara.
Swift wore the athletic brand’s Breezeful 2-in-1 Adjustable Buckle Mini Skirt (more technically, a skort!) that has gained a cult following on TikTok thanks to its unusual garter detailing. Constructed from “soft to the touch” fabric with “four-way stretch, breathability, and sweat-wicking qualities” — making it the perfect piece to wear for a music festival — the fashion-forward workout piece is available in sizes 0 through 3X in 10 colorways and boasts a 4.5 out of 5-star rating with over 1K reviews on Halara’s site.
Even better, the edgy-meets-preppy skirt is currently on sale! Halara is offering up to 80% off music festival bestsellers so you can shop the Breezeful Mini Skirt for just $34.95. (This is in comparison to the $830 Stella McCartney crossbody bag and $1,050 Gucci chunky sneakers that Swift rounded out her look with.)
So whether you’re looking to channel Taylor Swift at Coachella, Zendaya in Challengers, or influencers on TikTok, this viral under-$40 tennis skirt may just be your next purchase.