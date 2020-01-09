I’m 29 & This Is How Much I Spent On A Multi-City Trip To Morocco

3:00 p.m. – We then start our drive into the Dades Valley and stop at the Todra Gorge which we get to walk through on foot. All around are towering rock formations and below is a small river that runs through the Gorge. We take our shoes off and wade into the cool river. We then meet a local man who went to school in Pennsylvania and happens to be a rug dealer and he invites us to his store. I’m ready to buy a rug and after the scarf incident in Fes I’m ready to haggle. They take us on this weird walk through the middle of a valley and then we end up behind some buildings and after a few turns end up inside the rug store (praise be!). We go through the tradition of mint tea and they explain the styles of rugs and their origins. J. and K. are buying a rug too and they quickly separate us all. I’m into the Berber style rugs and they pull out a few until I find one I love. He starts out the negation at $3,100 and I get him down to $700 and a promise to send him a picture of the rug in my apartment. It was actually a lot of fun now that I know what I’m doing and I feel like I got a good deal. (I’m sure someone in the comments will say I got ripped off but please don’t lol). He wraps it up and I tip the man who wrapped it ($2.06) and we all head out with our rugs. $702.06