Take Back The Beach: Reader Stories
UGC - submission
Multipop Test Story
by
Alexandra Shystman
Your stories of body image and self-perception.
Fashion
9 Plus-Size Women On Where They’re Buying Swimsuits This Summer
by
Channing Hargrove
Take Back The Beach
Sonia Reddy, 39, Los Angeles, CA
by
You
Take Back The Beach
Natalie Morin, 25, New York, NY
by
You
Your Stories
Take Back The Beach
Danielle Elmers, 22, New York, NY
You
Aug 4, 2017
Take Back The Beach
Mariah Paige Barksdale, 23, Durham, NC
You
Aug 4, 2017
Take Back The Beach
Sarah Simpson, 27, New York, NY
You
Aug 4, 2017
Take Back The Beach
Karolena Greenidge, 28, Brooklyn, NY
One person's story of a word or phrase that altered their self-perception and body image.
by
You
Take Back The Beach
Jamie Rodgers, 24, Queens, NY
One person's story of a word or phrase that altered their self-perception and body image.
by
You
Take Back The Beach
Kathryn Burns, 23, Indianapolis, IN
One person's story of a word or phrase that altered their self-perception and body image.
by
You
Take Back The Beach
Imogene Rocco Campbell, 35, Los Angeles, CA
One person's story of a word or phrase that altered their self-perception and body image.
by
You
Take Back The Beach
Montana Cheal, 34, Hoboken, NJ
One person's story of a word or phrase that altered their self-perception and body image.
by
You
Take Back The Beach
Meaghan Kehoe, 27, Chicago, IL
One person's story of a word or phrase that altered their self-perception and body image.
by
You
Take Back The Beach
Chloe Laughlin, 21, Long Beach
One person's story of a word or phrase that altered their self-perception and body image.
by
You
Take Back The Beach
Rachel Newman, 26, New York, NY
One person's story of a word or phrase that altered their self-perception and body image.
by
You
Take Back The Beach
Melissa McGlensey, 27, Chicago, IL
One person's story of a word or phrase that altered their self-perception and body image.
by
You
Take Back The Beach
Ivy Decker, 22, Akron, OH
One person's story of a word or phrase that altered their self-perception and body image.
by
You
Take Back The Beach
Allie M. Wassum, 30, Boston, MA
One person's story of a word or phrase that altered their self-perception and body image.
by
You
Take Back The Beach
Darté Lamptey, 25, Teaneck, NJ
One person's story of a word or phrase that altered their self-perception and body image.
by
You
Take Back The Beach
Heather Slager, 28, Bolingbrook, Il
One person's story of a word or phrase that altered their self-perception and body image.
by
You
Take Back The Beach
Carlie Dobkin, 24, New York, NY
One person's story of a word or phrase that altered their self-perception and body image.
by
You
Take Back The Beach
Charlene Pun, 33, Danbury, CT
One person's story of a word or phrase that altered their self-perception and body image.
by
You
Take Back The Beach
Gina Decicco, 24, Rochester, NY
One person's story of a word or phrase that altered their self-perception and body image.
by
You
Take Back The Beach
Tina Arandjelovic, 23, Los Angeles, CA
One person's story of a word or phrase that altered their self-perception and body image.
by
You
Take Back The Beach
Elizabeth Moscoso, 27, Clackamas, OR
One person's story of a word or phrase that altered their self-perception and body image.
by
You
Take Back The Beach
Trish Cantillon, 52, Los Angeles, CA
One person's story of a word or phrase that altered their self-perception and body image.
by
You
Take Back The Beach
Saumya Dave, 30, New York, NY
One person's story of a word or phrase that altered their self-perception and body image.
by
You
Take Back The Beach
Kiana Lin, 23, Clermont, FL
One person's story of a word or phrase that altered their self-perception and body image.
by
You
Take Back The Beach
Gabrielle Perez, 22, Brooklyn, NY
One person's story of a word or phrase that altered their self-perception and body image.
by
You
Take Back The Beach
Mandy Velez, 25, New York, NY
One person's story of a word or phrase that altered their self-perception and body image.
by
You
Take Back The Beach
Joycelyn Tanis, 25, Modesto, CA
One person's story of a word or phrase that altered their self-perception and body image.
by
You
Take Back The Beach
Sierra Leighty, 25, Los Angeles, CA
One person's story of a word or phrase that altered their self-perception and body image.
by
You
Take Back The Beach
Emma Walker, 27, Golden, CO
One person's story of a word or phrase that altered their self-perception and body image.
by
You
Take Back The Beach
Haylee Deardeuff, 29, St.George, UT
One person's story of a word or phrase that altered their self-perception and body image.
by
You
More Stories
