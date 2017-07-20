Eventually though, I realized that my initial response to my sister was my consistent and empowering outlook on things. So when those insecurities creeped in, I reminded myself that my body and my appearance and the clothes didn't matter so much as my attitude. That however my body was post-pregnancy was because it was doing something amazing and healthy, and that it made me more capable, not less. That my appearance may never go back to how it was before, but it was always changing anyway. That my clothes are a reflection of my spirit and personality, not the other way around. And I eventually found peace in all of those reminders.