The first day on the beach, my friends and I were playing games and trying (failing) to bop the volleyball around to each other without letting it hit the ground. We were all laughing and totally carefree with Lime-a-ritas in our hands and miles of ocean in front of us. Then, this group of girls walked by. There were probably two or three of them. All tall, tanned, and thin. I bent down to pick up the volleyball that we had dropped (again), and heard one of the girls say in a hushed tone to the others, "Good for her, I could never do that," as they looked at me in my bikini and continued walking by.