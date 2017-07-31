It was high school and I was above the average size of girls my age. At the time, my insecurities were about not having a flat stomach or a thigh gap, an obsession that I still see on social media today. My figure was fuller than most of my friends, but one day a guy in the quad let me know that I was thick, and it was good — in fact, I was "thicker than a king-sized Snickers bar," according to him. I felt kind of awkward and avoided responding to his comments, but to this day I remember what he said and how his words confused me. The messages aimed at young girls like me were centered around wanting us to be thinner. But in that moment, I realized that even my "thick" body could be desirable.