"Bear Attack Butt" wasn't the last word someone like V had about my body. He had recoiled from touching my arms, telling me that the slightly bumpy skin on them was “gross,” while also informing me that they were "fat." He said that my calves were “monster-sized.” That my stomach looked like a “third breast.” That Indian girls are hairy. That I should use the “thing between my legs” to wipe up a spill in my car's cupholder. The verbal abuse had piled up, but why didn't it register? Even with that break from men, it was still difficult for me to immediately locate my anger toward him or my sense of violation, perhaps because the hatred of women's bodies is part of the arterial blood flow of our society, and it's easy to normalize shame as the state of what women are expected to accept from men. But in the end, the nettle of his comment about my backside shot through all of the other romantic noise to help me understand how I was really being seen. I ended things shortly after.