It wasn't until I met my boyfriend that I truly began to love my body. When we started dating, I was still very self-conscious. I would make sure the lights were off when we had sex, and I would suck in my stomach when lying next to him. But as I got more comfortable with him, I got more comfortable with my body. I would strut around topless, even after eating three slices of pizza (hello, bloat!). Falling in love with him coincided with falling in love with my body. When he saw me naked, he was seeing me for who I am. He saw strength in my imperfections. He didn't see stomach rolls or cellulite. He saw beauty. He admired my body and showed it more love than I had ever shown it before. The way he looks at me is something I cannot explain in words. It makes me feel like the most beautiful person in the world.