Finally, we hit a breaking point. One day, as we were screaming at each other across the kitchen, he asked if I was cheating on him, if I found him attractive, and if I even loved him anymore. I was floored. I couldn't take it anymore, and I screamed, "Did you ever think it is not all about you? Did you ever consider that it is because I can barely stand myself?" It was a turning point — I finally admitted out loud how I felt about my body. My husband knew his words of reassurance would not help, so instead he stepped back and gave me room to find myself. I used it, reading health articles on what it meant to love your body.