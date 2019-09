I don't write this to say my adolescent insecurities have been magically fixed. As a society, we are at this weirdly freeing time when natural hair, darker skin, and different body types are considered “trendy” and are just now being celebrated (sigh). I love this notion, but I'm still conflicted, especially when “progressive” people still ask whether or not I "actually need" to wear sunscreen or if they can touch my hair (to which I point them to Phoebe Robinson's incredible book ). Because of this, it's taken me years to fully embrace my hair and body in all of life's elements. However, I am grateful to be growing up in a time when aspiring women like Michelle Obama, Lizzo, and Issa Rae can create and thrive as their true selves. It's a process, but I'm able to finally, and fully, love myself in all of my nappy, brown, curly glory. Now, my favorite place to be my natural self is lying on the beach, tanning my brown skin, and sipping rosé in the middle of the summer.