When I was younger, I didn't have a lot of friends who looked like me, which is perfectly fine. My parents really encouraged diversity in the people that my sister and I hung out with and dated. However, it was unfortunately an issue when I would go to a friend's house to swim in her pool or go with a group to a water park or beach. Every time, I would get looks of confusion from my friends and their mothers at the massive duffel bag I had to bring with me, which was filled with my special, smelly (this was not your average Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine) keratin shampoo, coconut oil, leave-in conditioner and head wrap. I had to monitor how long I could stay in the water before immediately rushing into the shower to wash out all of the chlorine or sand from my chemically-treated hair. At the time, I internalized my differences as defects and looked at myself in the worst way.