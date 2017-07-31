I try to remind myself that I don't put pressure on most of my body to be anything other than functional. I don't love my lungs; I hardly think about them. I don't need my spleen to be gorgeous. I just need my organs to do their jobs. My nose and my fat are no different. On days when I'm not able to fully love my body for how it looks, I remind myself that I only need to appreciate it for getting me where I need to go and allowing me to do the activities I enjoy. It doesn't need to look good while I'm doing it. My value as a person does not come from my physical appearance.