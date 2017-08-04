When I was 10, my body was preparing for a growth spurt, and I was quite literally round — which was fine, but my eating habits also weren't always reflective of a balanced nutritional diet. It's not that they were horrific, but I've always had a massive sweet tooth. My mom, a healthcare professional and body-conscious woman, was concerned and tried to teach me healthy eating habits early on with mixed success (I was very stubborn and my favorite quote from her about me as a child is, “You took 'no' as a personal challenge”). She never shamed me, and she was always careful and kind, but when you are young and you start to see all the sculpted women on TV and in magazines, and notice how the older dancers are so carefully fit, you don't always hear what is intended — you hear what you feel. It no longer matters what my mom actually said to me the last time I ordered a sugary coffee with whipped cream; what matters is what I remember hearing: “Are you sure you want to get whipped cream? You wouldn't like being fat.”