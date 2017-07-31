I love my body, because it is the only one that I have. Would I like to be skinny? Sometimes. But I have never been skinny in my entire life. I have done all the diets and worked out and lost weight, but I have never been skinny. I am Hispanic and Caribbean, and the first time I ever wore a bikini was in Jamaica, where there were so many different body types but everyone was wearing bikinis. In both cultures, being fat is openly talked about, and it's not always a bad thing. My culture, combined with my attitude about life, has made me love my body. I believe life is for living, it's for having the most fun as possible, following your dreams, and this body allows me to do that. I dance in this body, I played rugby in this body. I perform comedy in this body. I have sex in this body. I go out and I take up space in this body — I have to love it. And maybe it's the idea of defiance, of rebellion, of knowing that a lot of people hate this body or want me to hate this body, yet I wake up and do my best to love myself anyway.